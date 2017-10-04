TAMPA- The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2017–2018 season Friday night at home against the Florida Panthers.

But before they hit the ice, they hit the water. Yesterday, the Lightning went fishing in the 2nd annual Coop’s Catch for Kids. It’s a tournament hosted by the Lightning’s Coach, John Cooper, that raises money for the Jimmy V Foundation and other local pediatric cancer centers.

Anglers fished for snook, redfish and trout. All fish will be measured in inches. Each boat featured a lightning player or celebrity.

Last year, 17 year old Tony Colton, became talisman for the fight against cancer. This year, the long–time Lightning fan and friend, was remembered by the team who adopted him.

Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.