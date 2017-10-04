TAMPA- The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2017–2018 season Friday night at home against the Florida Panthers.

But before they hit the ice, they hit the water. Yesterday, the Lightning went fishing in the 2nd annual Coop’s Catch for Kids. It’s a tournament hosted by the Lightning’s Coach, John Cooper, that raises money for the Jimmy V Foundation and other local pediatric cancer centers.

Anglers fished for snook, redfish and trout. All fish will be measured in inches. Each boat featured a lightning player or celebrity.

Last year, 17 year old Tony Colton, became talisman for the fight against cancer. This year, the long–time Lightning fan and friend, was remembered by the team who adopted him.