SARASOTA- A death investigation is underway at the Sarasota County Jail after a man is found unresponsive in his cell.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along with the Medical Examiner’s Office are trying to determine why 34 year old Julio Cesar Santos-Rodriguez was found dead this morning.

Deputies attempted CPR and administer an AED but they were unsuccessful Santos-Rodriguez was taken to the Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting it appears the cause may be medical in nature, but the official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Santos-Rodriguez was being held on a single count of negligent Manslaughter.

He has been in custody since January 2016 this is the second inmate to die in sheriff’s office custody this year.