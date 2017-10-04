PORT CHARLOTTE- A Port Charlotte man has seen jail time twice for the same crime in the past 12 days.

Christopher McMullen was first arrested on September 21st when he was pulled over and deputies found him with pieces of marijuana in his car, along with 100 grams of Zanax, and other drug paraphernalia in his pants.

Deputies found 66 additional pills on him during his search at the jail the next day McMullen bonded out.

But on Tuesday he was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt deputies found more than $11-thousand dollars and more than 100 drug pills in the floorboards.

Deputies charged him with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.