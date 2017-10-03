Three people are dead and two others are injured after a double murder and suicide last night in Nokomis.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 11:13 p.m in the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue.

Deputies say all the people involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

The five people involved were all known to each other.

The identities of those involved have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

