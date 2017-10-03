SARASOTA COUNTY-It’s National Night Out as law enforcement all over the nation mingles with residents of the respected community.

The Sarasota Police Department is participating in this event Tuesday night.

Hundreds of adults and kids received a chance to go one on one with officers and learn about the police department.

Kids were testing their agility skills through a swat obstacle course and were able to enjoy face paintings.

Chief of Police for the City of Sarasota Bernadette DiPino says officers get a chance to show residents what they are like when not on duty.

“It gives us a chance to humanize ourselves share that we’re humans just like everybody else and that we appreciate them and we need their support in the community. But it also gives them crime prevention tips so it empowers them so that they know how to keep themselves and their families safe.”

They will have this event again next year. DiPino says this will teach kids at an early age to be good people and to respect police officers.