FLORIDA- 38 thousand pounds of Publix brand ground turkey is being recalled after an inspection shows signs of metal contamination.

The recall was prompted when employees of Prestage Foods of St. Pauls, North Carolina, found a problem with the company’s processing equipment. Metal shavings were also found in a package of ground turkey packaged by the supplier, Publix reported on its website.

Sept. 25TH and 26TH and has corresponding use by dates of Oct. 9TH, 2017, and Oct. 10, 2017.