SARASOTA- The FBI is now helping the Sarasota Police Department in the search for Jabez Spann.

The 14 year old has been missing since Labor Day this past Sunday, dozens of volunteers searched the woods near Newtown Boulevard as his family and friends are still desperately searching hoping someone will come forward.

The teen was last seen in the 15-hundred block of 23rd street before hurricane Irma hit

A $6,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his recovery.

Please call 911 immediately if you see Spann.