IT’S YOUR HEALTH – In the November issue of Emerging Infectious Diseases, scientists report at least 27 viruses can live in semen.

“It’s probably more than that, but the reality is that at least 27 have been identified,” Community AIDS Network medical director Vilma Vega, M.D., said.

Michael Drennon of disease intervention services for the Sarasota Co. Department of Health says the most common of these diseases are sexually transmitted.

“Gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV,” Drennon said, “several reportable diseases in the state of Florida that we’re concerned about.”

Some others are Ebola, Hepatitis B and Zika virus. Zika can stay alive in a man’s semen for up to six months.

But the main concerns are the more common and more dangerous HIV and Hepatitis C.

“These diseases are, from a large scale, much more worrisome,” Vega said.

“We wanna make sure we’re able to provide the correct information to individuals specifically on how to prevent the spread of the disease,” Drennon said.

“Using condoms or abstaining from sex,” Vega said, “or whatever methods, to protect other patients.”

To avoid lifelong complications from asymptomatic diseases, do not be in denial.

“Get tested regularly, so they can know what their status is,” Drennon said. “Be honest with your partners about your sexual history.”