NOKOMIS- According to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Reports of a shooting led detectives to a Nokomis home in the 400 block of Kenwood after 11 Monday night.

Through an overnight investigation, the detective’s preliminary conclusion is that 5 people were involved.

They say Anthony Isgrig shot and killed his wife, Susan Rutigliano-Garcia and her son 18-year-old son Matthew Beagle before killing himself.

The two other victims, Rutigliano-Garcia’s 17 year old daughter, she’s in critical condition and a man presumably hit by the suspect’s car suffered only minor injuries.

Thomas Ferguson lives across the street, and was one of the first people to call 911.

“She threw the phone over the house, and he just hit her so hard in the chest we could here all over here,” explains Ferguson,

“the blinds were open and you could see him punching her”.

Dwain Fry has rented a room there for almost a year, and says the suspect and one of the victims moved in about two months ago.