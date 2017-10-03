MANATEE- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence one in three woman have experienced some form of physical violence by a partner.

“He beat me for 45 minutes straight and went to prison for that , and I almost lost my second child,” said Brittney Zipperer. She was in an abusive marriage seven years ago.

“It progressively got worse, first it was just one hit here and then it started to be two and then it was just full blown out beatings,” said Zipperer.

Supervisor of Violence Protection at Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court , Melanie Mckeever recommends having a safe plan in place when filing an injunction for protection or planning to get out.

“Statistics show that women actually victims are actually in more danger from being seriously injured or killed at the time that they leave the abuser,” said Mckeever.

Hope Family Services in Manatee County and Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota provide resources, ensuring victims are cared for.

“We have a shelter that can provide a safe haven for someone that they need to move and get out of the situation. Counseling resources, crisis intervention information referral , we have a lot of resources , we can provide and be there for whatever it is that they need,” said Jessica Hays, President and CEO of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center.

Zipperer got out before it was too late. “There’s so many other people in the world that will love you and you don’t have to stay with anyone who does that because they don’t really love you.”