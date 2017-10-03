SARASOTA-The defense challenges digital evidence in the case against Frank Bybee.

Sarasota County sheriff’s Detective James Klay told jurors Monday that he collected information from 22 Iphones, including those of former Sheriff’s deputy Frank Bybee and his alleged 80-year-old victim, as well as laptops and Internet accounts associated with both of them as part of his investigation into attempted murder charges against Bybee.

According to the Herald Tribune, in court Monday, Assistant State Attorney Art Jackman spent nearly the entire day combing through digital evidence with Detective Klay,

But on cross-examination, the defense said that even if emails originated from Bybee’s home IP address, it was speculation that Bybee composed and sent the emails.

Bybee is facing 18 charges including attempted murder.