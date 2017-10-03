SARASOTA COUNTY-A victim of a trauma alert burn was taking a trip on Bayflite.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports they received a call after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A 55 year-old-male suffered burns at the Salvation Army on the 10th Street and was transported to Centennial Park boat ramp.

Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department set up shop at the boat ramp to allow the Bayflite helicopter to land.

One officer at the scene says the victim was smoking some synthetic marijuana which may have caused the burns.

Bayflite is transporting the man to Tampa General Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

.