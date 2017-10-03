MANATEE COUNTY-With NFL players protesting taking a knee during the national anthem it has spread to the school system here on the Suncoast.

Students from the Manatee County schools took to the streets of downtown Bradenton Tuesday night.

The school board sent an email reading student athletes must stand for the national anthem at sporting events or face punishment.

Protestors argue the school board’s actions encroach on their first amendment rights to express themselves.

Organizer Leah Tiberini says saluting our nation’s colors should not obstruct minority rights.

“I think that a flag being respected more than the black or people of color in our community show just how much racism is still alive today.”

The protestors will make their case to the Manatee County School Board meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.