A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all residents of the city of Bradenton.

According to a news release, a power failure caused a loss of water pressure. power has been restored, but as a precaution residents are advised that all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until tests show that the water is safe to drink.