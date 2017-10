MANATEE- A proposed development that has been the subject of protests and a lawsuit, for more than a decade wins the approval of the Manatee County Commission.

The commission unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of developer Carlos Beruff’s Aqua by the Bay proposal for development along Sarasota bay in west Bradenton.

Commissioners voted after deciding that changes made to the general development plan on Tuesday – that they pushed for – did not require a new public hearing.