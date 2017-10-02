SARASOTA- Gwyneth Dotson was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with “1975” on the front, black skinny jeans, and blue vans sneakers. She may also possibly be carrying a blue backpack and be with Tyler McKenna, age 14, who has a home address in Sarasota County.

Tyler is approximately 5’6″, 120 lbs., thin build with blonde hair below his eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with dark or black jeans, black vans shoes with blue laces, carrying black Vans backpack and Longboard skateboard with volcano painted on it. Tyler is also missing and that is being investigated by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning, Monday, October 2, 2017, at approximately 9 a.m., Gwyneth texted family she was in the area of 10th Street and Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, with a possible medical emergency but has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information reference the whereabouts of Gwyneth Dotson or Tyler McKenna is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.