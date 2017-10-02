SARASOTA – Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died last week, but his legacy won’t be forgotten.

“Mr. Hefner was very sweet and polite and a gentleman,” former bunny Linda Shepard said.

Shepard worked as a cocktail waitress at Playboy’s Lake Geneva Club.

“We had a ball, and we just worked our bunny tails off, if you will,” Shepard said.

The Landers sisters’ experience with Playboy was a bit different. When they were approached to do a cover and pictorial, they were a little hesitant.

“We had never done nudity,” actress Audrey Landers said. “So the stipulation was, yes, we agreed to do the pictorial as long as there was no nudity.”

So, Hefner made an exception: no nudity, no problem.

“It was very prestigious, it was great exposure. No pun intended,” Landers said.

The women say Hefner really took care of his girls.

“He really loved women,” Shepard said. “He was in adoration of women.”

“As soon as he hugged me hello, my nerves went away because I could sense his warmth and kindness,” actress Judy Landers-Niedenfuer said.

Her relationship with Hefner didn’t blossom until years after the shoot.

“Our children would have play dates at the Playboy Mansion,” Landers-Niedenfuer said. “One of my favorite memories is watching him sit on the floor with the kids eating chocolate chip cookies.”

She got to know the softer, fatherly side of Hefner, but she still remembers his genius work.

“This..larger than life legend,” Landers-Niedenfuer said.

“The magazine was awesome,” Shepard said. “It was so ahead of its time.”

“His articles were very progressive, and political, and current with what was going on in the world,” Landers said.

And the pictures of beautiful women certainly didn’t hurt.

“It’s fun to be a part of this history,” Landers said. “And now the magazine has come full circle with no nudity, but our fans were pretty annoyed [laughs].”

Landers-Niedenfuer said Hefner also hosted wounded veterans at the mansion for several events.