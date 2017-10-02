PORT CHARLOTTE- A father who was cleaning a firearm accidentally shot and killed his son on September 30th according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office: 54 year old John Edwin Jordan was cleaning a Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun in a home in the 400 block of Dorchester Street at about 3:50 p.m. after returning from a local gun range.

The firearm discharged and struck his 22 year old son Joshua Alan Jordan, who was in the entry area of the home.

Jordan was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have determined the shooting to be an accident.