BRADENTON- Thousands of people use Cortez Rd in Bradenton to commute.

According to a newly released study by Stein Law, a group of injury attorneys in Miami, Cortez Rd between 30th St. and Palma Sola Boulevard is the top ten deadliest stretches of road in Florida.

in 2015, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports, 35,092 fatalities occurred in the country in 2015, up by 7.2 from the previous year and the highest increased since 1966.

Florida is said to be a large contributor to those numbers by 8.4 percent with almost three thousand vehicle accidents that ended up in death.

Chick Mattingly’s auto shop is on Cortex Road since 2007, and he says fender benders happen everyday.

“One guy hit the treet and didn’t stop, the other guy got into a motocycle accident, he passed away on that one,” explains Mattingly.