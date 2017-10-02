SARASOTA- Part of Governor Scott’s plan to fight Florida’s opioid epidemic includes limiting opioid prescriptions to 3 days, or 7 days under strict circumstances from a doctor.

Patients dealing with chronic pain are concerned about what this could mean for their prescriptions.

Walter Edgerton has taken opioids for chronic knee pain. He says the pain made it difficult to complete simple, everyday tasks and having to go back to the doctor and pharmacy once a week could add to that pain.

Pain Management Specialist Dr. Eugene Periera says for some patients who have exhausted all other options, taking opioid medication everyday is necessary to live with pain.

He says a law like this could throw the system into chaos, and could make it more difficult for patients to get necessary medication.