SARASOTA – The World Rowing Championships wrapped up Sunday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Racing was completed by noon, followed by the closing ceremonies.

Rowers packed up their sculls and loaded up their charter buses for the last time in Sarasota.

Locals from the Tampa Bay area, and rowing enthusiasts enjoyed a week of premiere rowing action.

Lakewood Ranch resident, Mike Petruzzi says he enjoyed meeting the athletes from around the globe. Overall, he was impressed by the event.

“This was exciting, it was fun. I think it’s great for the area. Brings a lot of people in, and just a chance to see an international event in our backyards. What’s better than that,” said Petruzzi.

The championship brought athletes from 69 countries to the Suncoast. Hungary, New Zealand, Sweden, Serbia, and many more.

Team USA placed in the top four in many events, including Men’s 8, and mixed double, Women’s 8 and four, and Women’s Double Sculls.

This week-long event will certainly never be forgotten on the Suncoast.