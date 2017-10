PORT CHARLOTTE – Two Port Charlotte residents are dead following a motorcycle accident Saturday, September 30, at around 11:30 P.M.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 59-year-old man and a 45-year-old female passenger were speeding eastbound on Kings Highway. The motorcycle struck a raised concrete curbing, throwing the riders off.

The motorcyclists were pronounced deceased at the hospital. Neither were wearing helmets. Their identifies have not yet been released.