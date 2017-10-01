UPDATE: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s reports the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jordan. Jordan’s father was cleaning a firearm after the family returned home from a local gun range. The firearm discharged and struck victim Jordan. Family members began lifesaving measures until emergency medical services arrived on scene. Jordan was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

PORT CHARLOTTE – A man is dead after an accidental shooting in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports it happened Saturday, September 30, in the 400 block of Dorchester Street. The firearm accidentally went off while the as of yet unidentified man was cleaning it.

Deputies say no one else was injured. They do not believe foul play was involved.