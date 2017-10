MANATEE COUNTY – Palmetto is having an impressive football season and now they have an award to prove it.

Coach Dave Marino is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach of the Week.

After putting up a big win over Manatee in week two, Coach Marino earned the weekly honor.

He spent Thursday at One Buc Place receiving a $2,000 check for Palmetto High.

Even in his long coaching tenure on the Suncoast, he’s never won this award. Now it puts him in the running for coach of the year.