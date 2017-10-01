NewsSarasota Crime Stoppers: October 1, 2017 By SNN Newsroom - October 1, 2017 205 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Community searches for missing teen News Great Britain Rowing talks successes, obstacles Charlotte Two dead in motorcycle crash in Port Charlotte Charlotte Port Charlotte man killed after gun accidentally fires News World Rowing Championships come to a close SARASOTA – These are the names and faces you need to know on this week’s Crime Stoppers Fugitive Report.