SARASOTA – A sunny Sunday morning, but darkness still looms over a Sarasota community searching for Jabez Spann.

“He’s been gone almost a month now, and we just want to find him and get closure,” Jabez’s Aunt Latohya Jakes said.

The 14-year-old has been missing since Labor Day.

“He was at a cookout leaving my Mom’s house down the road on 22nd and walking playing with my nephew, picked the baby up, then left walking off and was never seen again,” Jakes said.

Dozens spent the day searching through woods, in the 2800 Block of Newtown Boulevard in Sarasota. Alton Lily says he’s willing to move mountains to find Jabez.

“We’re going, wherever, we are knocking on doors, wherever we go I’m following,” Lily said.

He says he doesn’t know Jabez personally, but he knows he’s a good kid, who loves sports. After having kids of his own, a missing child is his worst nightmare.

“I can’t even imagine, when my mom was a kid she was kidnapped, they found her, and they found her, so it’s just having kids and doing whatever for the community,” Lily said.

A community that won’t stop looking until Jabez is found.