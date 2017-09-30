SARASOTA – Caffeine, gasoline and donations… car-fanatics across the Suncoast teamed up with All Faiths Food Bank to help Hurricane Maria victims Saturday morning.

Every month, the BMW of Sarasota’s “Caffeine and Gasoline” car show collects canned goods for those in need.

What better opportunity to help those affected by the devastating hurricane?

“The opportunity for residents of Sarasota to help out the residents in Puerto Rico is huge and we’re just really glad that with Caffeine and Gasoline, BMW of Sarasota can do their part in getting help to them as soon as possible,” said General Manager, Jon Maffei, “We’re a drop-off location not only today but you can also drop off supplies for Puerto Rico all the way through October 15th.”

The car show takes place at 3145 Southgate Circle, the last Saturday of every month.