SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sherrif’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate convicted felon Angel Pineiro-Melendez, wanted for Battery and Grand Theft Auto.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7” tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes, a shaved head and brown beard. Pineiro-Melendez’s last known address is 4669 Donovan Street in Orlando.

The stolen vehicle he may be driving is a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck with the Florida tag, Y88UWD.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4915. If you come into contact with Pineiro-Melendez, call 911 immediately.

Pineiro-Melendez was released from the Orange County Jail last month after being arrested for Kidnapping and Aggravated Battery.