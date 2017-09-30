SARASOTA – Hurricane Maria literally hits home for over 800 employees at Universal North America.

UNA is an insurance agency based in Sarasota. While the company is providing disaster relief, its very own employees are struggling in Puerto Rico.

UNA is collecting non-perishable goods as well as cleaning supplies, pet food and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off through Monday, Monday 2, to their tent at 101 Paramount Drive.

“Our employees in San Juan are having difficulty, like everyone else on the island, whether it’s lack of power or gasoline, or access to get to the office. So what we’ve done is we’re putting together a collection of donations of those vital items, the things that we believe to be essential, that they’ve told us that they need”

UNA created a Gofundme page for their family and friends in Puerto Rico. The page has already raised more than $33,000.