NORTH PORT – Crews are working around the clock, completing the Shannon Staub Library connected to the new Suncoast Technical College in North Port.

Director of Libraries and Historical research Sarabeth Kalajian is looking forward to this new partnership.

“There can be some trading back and forth between programs and support, where we can serve of course the students but also the general public of the North Port area,” said Kalajian.

Library Manager Susan Totter walks me through the empty space saying they are hoping to inspire students and the community with what’s called the creation station.

“3D Printer and other things like that. We are hoping to have a virtual reality TV camera setup so things like that were actually going to have that space, so that people coming in can learn about it and us all at the same time,” said Totter.

The library will be more technologically advance and less labor intensive. “The emphasis on this location was certainly technology, and that’s a not a surprise. All public libraries are retro fitting their facilities or if they building new buildings looking towards the use of technology,” said Kalajian.

Offering more programs for people of all ages.

“So many different programs for different ages using the facilities, it’s something fun, it’s a way to learn new things without having to pay anything, you come here for free. Activities going on all the time, and so libraries are so much more than those physical books on the shelves,” said Totter.

The Shannon Staub Grand opening is November 12th.