SARASOTA- The Muscular Dystrophy Association is taking small steps to fund powerful progress, holding their 7th annual Muscle Walk Saturday afternoon.

25 Suncoast families came out to Phillippe Estate Park to support a loved one and to raise awareness of the disease.

There are 43 types of neuromuscular diseases, affecting all ages, races, and genders.

The walk kicked off with a rose ceremony. Participants gave their caregivers a rose to honor their endless support.

“We’re helping people like me find a cure and become normal people, so who wouldn’t want to become a normal person like everyone else in the world,” said Grayson Tullio, “That’s what I think is important and that’s why I think I should come every year to show people even though I can’t walk that far, I can still be a figure of hope.”

Grayson dreams of becoming a reporter some day. He owes all of his support to his family and the MDA community.