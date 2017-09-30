SIESTA KEY- Suncoast opera buffs don’t have to fly to New York City to see live performances this season.

The CineBistro in Siesta Key is broadcasting live Met Opera performances from the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The series consists of ten shows starting Saturday, October 7th.

Live performances premiere every Saturday, with an encore showing the following Wednesday.

“They added two new locations this season, which was us and Brookhaven in Atlanta. We’re a big arts community, so this is our first year doing this,” said General Manager, Eica Hudgens, “I think it will bring in a lot of traffic and a lot of our demographic will enjoy this for sure.”

Grab your tickets soon to sit back, relax, and join the experience in the comfort of your local movie theater.

Tickets are available at the Concierge Desk or visit their website.