SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The SCSO report says an unknown male armed with a silver handgun stole cash from the 7-Eleven in the 5000 Block of North Lockwood Ridge road Saturday, September 30.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver four-door Sedan. He is described as a black male in his early twenties, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, black sneakers and gloves.

Anyone with information, please call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers 941-366-TIPS.