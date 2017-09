MANATEE- A tractor trailer overturned on the north bound on ramp of I-75 at State Road 70.

The crash happened just before 10:30 this morning on the west bound on ramp to I-75.

A trailer became detached from the truck and ended up on its side the northbound onramp to 75 was closed due to the crash.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

We are working to find out what caused the crash.