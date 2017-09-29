SARASOTA- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Students and teachers at Southside Elementary in Sarasota are remembering two of their very own who lost their battle with cancer.

“Today we are remembering our forever friends Avery Rann and Benjamin Gilkey who had pediatric cancer last year,” said PTO President Caprill Hembree.

For one day students at Southside Elementary swapped in their uniforms , wearing gold, the color for pediatric cancer.

“Showing the support of the thousands of children going through the you know devastating cancer and everything that they have to go through,” said Dani Sobolewski.

Russ Rann lost his daughter Avery to an inoperable brain stem tumor.

“I wouldn’t want anyone, any parent to go through this,” said Rann.

He finds strength in his faith and family.“It’s a process, we’re going through it , Charlie helps, her brother helps it’s a daily struggle, we know we will see her again, but bottom line is we just miss our daughter,” said Rann.

Laura Gilkey turned her grief into action after losing her son Benji. Through John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital she founded the Benjamin Gilkey fund for cancer research.

“We felt like taking action would help us move forward if we thought that the funds that our community raised could help save the life of another child, then that’s the way we know to honor Benji’s bravery,” said Gilkey.

The Southside Elementary garden is dedicated to Benji and Avery.

The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research has raised more than $200,000. For more information and to donate visit https://giveto.hopkinsallchildrens.org/benjamingilkeyfund