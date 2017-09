Representatives with FEMA are stationed at the Robert Taylor complex to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The FEMA program offers assistance to those whose homes were damaged as a result of a presidentially-declared disaster, including Hurricane Irma.

Representatives will be available at there until 6 tonight and then through Wednesday, October 4th.

They will not be available on Sunday.

Make sure you have your social security number, address, and banking information.