SARASOTA COUNTY — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Geier’s Sausage Kitchen in south Sarasota.

The business organized the annual Suncoast Oktoberfest that runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Westfield Sarasota Square mall parking lot.

Nakita Geier of Geier’s tells SNN the event went so well in 2016 at the mall — the first year it was held there — that a third day was added to this year’s schedule.

Suncoast Oktoberfest features plenty of German-style food, music and drinks, along with vendors and other fun activities.

