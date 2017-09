SARASOTA- All 6 boat ramps at the 10th Street boat ramp are set to close in the coming weeks.

According to a city of Sarasota news release- THE boat ramps will be temporarily closed Monday, October 9 – Thursday, October 12 due to a dredging project.

The number of boat ramps available for use will be temporarily reduced beginning Monday.

Access will be limited to 2-4 of the six ramps.

Boaters can use the next closest boat ramp in the city limits at Ken Thompson Park.