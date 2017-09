NORTH PORT – An arrest is made in a North Port homicide case

The North Port police department arrested 26-yr-old marquis “Choppa” Harris in connection to the death earlier this week of 22-yr-old Jaqavies Rivers.

Police say the two got into an argument Monday night over a burglary, which ended with Harris pistol whipping rivers and shooting him in the head.

Harris is facing two felony charges which include second degree murder as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.