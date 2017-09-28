SARASOTA COUNTY-A major car accident unfolded on I–75 Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol received a call about 4:30 involving a utility truck and another vehicle.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I–75 at the University Parkway overpass.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling in the center lane cut off the utility truck in the right lane.

The utility truck rolled over and crashed into the wall.

No injuries were reported.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Fire Department, and Florida Highway Patrol blocked traffic in the right and center lanes.

The utility truck driver was on the way home to Texas after working to restore power after hurricane Irma.

The accident is still under investigation.