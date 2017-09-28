SARASOTA COUNTY- Testimony continues in the second day of the trial of Former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Bybee. He’s facing 18 charges including attempted murder and exploitation of the elderly.

Defense continued cross-examination of the alleged victim, Marcia Sohl, Defense attorney Ronald Kurpiers tried to question her memory.

“Issues with memory loss,” Krupiers said. “No, other than other 80-year-olds know.”

Sohl says she remembers important details clearly.

“I don’t care what color a pill was,” Sohl said. “But I do care that I was tried to be killed twice the same night in two different fashions.”

Sarasota Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonathan Allen was one of the first on scene the morning of the alleged attempted murder. He described the scene as a mental health incident.

“Some of the aspects of the crime scene,” “Didn’t quite add up. And I thought maybe, she was trying to get Bybee in trouble. And it also spoke to some of her mental health status.”

Sgt. Allen said he did not see the injuries on Ms. Sohl that detectives photographed hours later.

“Certainly if you had seen the extent of at least the injuries depicted in these photographs you may have had a different opinion, is that correct? Kurpiers said. “That is correct,” Allen said.

Ms. Sohl’s neighbor Sheila Stiles saw more significant injuries about 3 hours after deputies left the scene.

“I noticed the bruising around her mouth,” Stiles said. “Specifically the swelling and that it had been bleeding, it wasn’t bleeding at the time I saw her, and the blood on her nightgown.”

Stiles works as a licensed social worker and trauma specialist and says the injuries did not look accidental.

“Had she fallen and hit herself or something,” Stiles said. “The swelling that appeared to me it was from a hand, pressing down very hard, that swelling wouldn’t be like that if it was not inflicted in my opinion.”

Jurors also heard from forensic specialists and other deputies that had spoken to Ms. Sohl.