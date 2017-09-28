SARASOTA- A man is behind bars, facing multiple felonies charges against women.

46-year-old Theodore Roosevelt Taylor, is behind bars because in august of this year, documents show, he was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation and theft of a controlled substance.

The victim is the 37-year-old mother of his child.

He bonded out shortly after on a 25, 000 bond.

President Jessica Hays of SPARCC, an organization that provides domestic violence and sexual assault services, says this type of violence can often be deadly.

“We have seen homicides on domestic violence, strangulation and abuse on a pregnant woman has high mortality,” says Hays.

The following month in September, Taylor is arrested again.

This time his bond is set to 50, 000 dollars.

Because according to this report Taylor’s latest victim accused him of mushing her stomach while being six months pregnant.

In the PCA, Taylor and the 24-year-old victim had an argument over who the father of the unborn child is.

He’s still in jail, facing one charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Taylor’s arraignment date is in October.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation contact authorities and for services go to https://www.sparcc.net