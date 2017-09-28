PUNTA GORDA- A woman is arrested in Punta Gorda after deputies say she was driving drunk with her 7 year old son in the back seat.

30 year old Christina m. McKlveen of Fort Myers is facing DUI and child neglect charges after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says she blew a .295 That’s more than 3 times the legal limit.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, she was arrested just before 1 am Wednesday morning after a neighbor called the sheriff’s office to report a drunk woman driving a white SUV.

A deputy pulled her over she failed a sobriety test and was arrested.

Her son and mother were both in the vehicle at the time.

She is charged with child neglect without harm, and DUI.