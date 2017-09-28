NORTH PORT- The city of North Port is the only city in Sarasota County to welcome medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

Dr. Barry Gordon is the Medical Director of Compassionate Cannabis Clinic of Venice. After the approval of Amendment 2, he says they are able to help more patients seeking a natural way to treat illnesses.

“I applaud the City of North Port, of course, I think they are making the only logical and compassionate decision for patients,” said Gordon.

Tuesday night city commission approved its latest ordinance granting permission of the businesses. Interim Planning Manager, Nicole Galehouse says commissioners are listening to their constitutes.

“This is what the voters wanted, this is what we are going to. When it came time to choose either ban or allow, the allow was the obvious choice for us,” said Galehouse.

Gordon says its a step in the right direction.

“Well we see that these barriers go down, step by step, by step, it takes education and quite frankly it takes those making the decision to have the courage and the ability to come to a place like ours,” said Gordon.

Medical marijuana dispensaries will not be allowed within 500 feet of schools.

After the final vote on October 10th dispensaries will be able to open for business in the city