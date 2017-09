MANATEE COUNTY- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after a corrections deputy is killed in an early morning car crash.

Deputy Shaun Feverston was killed in a traffic crash just before 7:30 am Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Bud Rhoden Rd. and Moccasin Wallow Rd. in Palmetto.

it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved at this time.

We are working on getting more information on this developing story.