A feud between coworkers turned violent early Thursday when one man sliced another with a box cutter.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 38 year old Fortino Vella-Villagas, had been fighting for several days with a 51-year-old coworker at Coastal Floors, on 60th Drive East.

Then at about 7 this morning the confrontation escalated when Vella-Villagas sliced the other man in the stomach with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Vella-Villagas was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.