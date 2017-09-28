WORLD ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS – It gets pretty hot at Nathan Benderson Park, so the Hungarian rowing team is cooling off in a unique way.

“We’ve got the Hungarian team coming in for Cryotherapy,” Hydr8 owner Fernando Vega said. “These guys are great.”

The rowers may be new to Sarasota, but they are no strangers to Cryotherapy.

“They do Cryotherapy back in Hungary, and they were looking for a Cryotherapy location,” Vega said.

They found it, thanks to Chase Harris of the Florida International Chamber of Commerce.

“Set them up with Hydr8, a masseur, just kind of get them acclimated with Sarasota County and help them out with whatever they need,” Harris said.

What they needed was to take the post-workout cool down up a step.

“We come here and we use this machine because it’s really good for us,” Hungarian rower Bela Simon said. “It helps to move the blood in your veins, and it’s really helpful to regeneration.”

Just three minutes in the freezing chamber can do wonders for the rowers’ muscle recovery.

Vega has other athletes come in and use his machine, but he said this is a little different.

“I get the jitters, I get the butterflies, you know?” Vega said. “Having Olympic athletes coming here, it’s an honor they chose us to come get their Cryotherapy.”