NORTH PORT- The death investigation in North Port we told you about earlier this week, is ruled a homicide.

According to a North Port news release: The body of 22 year old Jaqavies “quay-quay” Rivers was found in the 24-hundred block of Roxbury Circle just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Detectives are not releasing further details at this time including the cause of death police say this is necessary for the preservation of this investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the North Port Police.