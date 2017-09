SARASOTA- A 24-year-old woman from the Cuban rowing team has been reported missing

Licet Hernandez-Lice did not show up for her morning competition today. Hernandez-Licea was last seen Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m.

Detectives do not suspect foul play but In an abundance of caution, detectives are working with state and federal authorities and have entered Hernandez-Licea as a missing person.

.