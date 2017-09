MANATEE- A car bursts into flames at a gas station Thursday.

It happened at the Wawa at 14510 State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch around 4:30.

An employee tells us a man was smoking while he filled his gas tank it seems that he overfilled the tank on his vehicle, causing the fuel to ignite from his cigarette.

Manatee County Fire Rescue put out the blaze.

At this time we’re not aware of any injuries this is under investigation.